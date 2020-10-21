World Markets

Risk of COVID-19 resurgence in South Africa as cases rise in Cape Town

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's faces a high risk of resurging coronavirus infections that may lead to a review by the council deciding on lockdowns, after new cases rose by 42% in Western Cape province in the last two weeks, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Adds details, background

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's faces a high risk of resurging coronavirus infections that may lead to a review by the council deciding on lockdowns, after new cases rose by 42% in Western Cape province in the last two weeks, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that the increase in infections and deaths "will inform the recommendations that the Health Department makes to the National Coronavirus Council", the body that determines the different levels oflockdown restrictions.

"According to our resurgence plan, we define this significant spike in new cases in the Western Cape as a resurgence," said Mkhize, adding that nationally infections in the last two week had risen 10.7%, which was also a "concerning trend".

Mkhize said the cause of the spike in the Western Cape was a "super-spreader event" at a bar in southern Cape Town. The popular tourist city was originally the epicentre of South Africa's first wave of infections.

Africa's most advanced economy, which also has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent at more than 700,000 infections, eased lockdown restrictions to their lowest level in September as the rate of new cases fell.

It also opened its borders to international travellers at the beginning of October after a six-month ban, in what was one the world's strictest lockdowns that included restrictions on movement, economic activities and the sale of alcohol and tobacco.

The lockdown cost the country more than 2 million jobs in second quarter, while the economy shrunk by its most on record.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Tim Cocks)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular