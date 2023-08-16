News & Insights

Markets

Risk not your mojo?

August 16, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Risk not your mojo?

Save the risky business for the movies.

With little risk linked to it, active fixed income is one reason investors are attracted to it, according to assetnvesting.net.

What’s the scoop here? Well, it guarantees the capital of investors and reduces --  and not just a little – the insecurity that it can dispense in the event that if, for one thing, an equity investment’s opted for.

It doesn’t stop there. Additionally, the fixed income shells out a return. While it might not be robust when weighed against other investments, it boasts a reputation ahead of time. That matters since, because of it, investors are positioned to previously know the results it will secure. For conservative investors, it’s what they opt for first.

And talk about versatility. Tactical responses to a cocktail of market climates and shifts in regimes are facilitated by an active approach, according to troweprice.com. On top of that, it dishes out the flexibility to leverage pricing anomalies and dislocations that a volatile climate might generate. Additionally, curve positioning could be a good idea to mull.





Category: Eq: Market, 

Keywords: active, investors... etc.

  • active
  • investors

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.