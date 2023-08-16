Risk not your mojo?

Save the risky business for the movies.

With little risk linked to it, active fixed income is one reason investors are attracted to it, according to assetnvesting.net.

What’s the scoop here? Well, it guarantees the capital of investors and reduces -- and not just a little – the insecurity that it can dispense in the event that if, for one thing, an equity investment’s opted for.

It doesn’t stop there. Additionally, the fixed income shells out a return. While it might not be robust when weighed against other investments, it boasts a reputation ahead of time. That matters since, because of it, investors are positioned to previously know the results it will secure. For conservative investors, it’s what they opt for first.

And talk about versatility. Tactical responses to a cocktail of market climates and shifts in regimes are facilitated by an active approach, according to troweprice.com. On top of that, it dishes out the flexibility to leverage pricing anomalies and dislocations that a volatile climate might generate. Additionally, curve positioning could be a good idea to mull.











