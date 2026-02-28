Risk-Off: Global Trade Uncertainty Is Shaking Crypto, But Not These 2 Stocks

Bitcoin ($BTC) has long been pitched to investors as digital gold, a decentralized hedge against government policy and inflation. However, the last few weeks have tested that narrative. As headlines regarding new White House tariff regimes and Supreme Court rulings circulate, Bitcoin has not acted like a safe haven. Instead, it has tumbled below the psychologically significant $65,000 mark, trading like a high-beta risk asset that is hypersensitive to global trade uncertainty.

When political instability rises, Wall Street often shifts into risk-off mode. Capital flees speculative assets in favor of stability. Currently, the correlation between cryptocurrency prices and U.S. trade stability is uncomfortably high. Investors are de-risking, leaving Bitcoin exposed to the whims of macroeconomic policy.

However, smart money is looking beyond the token's spot price. The companies building the infrastructure of the crypto economy, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), are not sitting idle. They are actively decoupling their long-term fortunes from day-to-day Bitcoin price swings. Rather than waiting for the political dust to settle, both firms are deploying strong balance sheets to enter stable, high-demand markets: Coinbase into traditional equities and Marathon into artificial intelligence (AI). These strategic pivots are designed to insulate shareholders from exactly this type of political turbulence.

Coinbase Global: The Everything Exchange Defense

Coinbase’s recent financial results reflect the broader market's hesitation. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.78 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coupled with a year-to-date stock decline of nearly 20%, these metrics highlight the dangers of relying solely on crypto trading fees in a soft market. However, focusing only on the miss ignores a fundamental transformation in the company's business model.

The Everything Exchange Launch

Coinbase has officially rolled out its Everything Exchange strategy, launching U.S. stock and ETF trading for U.S. customers. This service offers 24/5 trading availability, a feature that traditional brokerages often struggle to match. By allowing users to trade shares of companies alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum ($ETH), Coinbase is moving to capture a share of the traditional brokerage market.

This diversification builds a defensive moat against crypto winters:

Revenue Stability: Traditional equity trading volumes are generally less volatile than crypto markets.

Traditional equity trading volumes are generally less volatile than crypto markets. Stickiness: A multi-asset platform reduces the incentive for users to switch to competitors like Robinhood.

A multi-asset platform reduces the incentive for users to switch to competitors like Robinhood. Regulatory Insulation: Offering regulated securities provides a compliant path to growth, even as the company faces headwinds from the stalled Clarity Act in Congress.

The Agentic AI Future

Beyond stocks, Coinbase is placing a significant bet on the convergence of crypto and artificial intelligence. Management has highlighted Agentic AI, the concept of AI agents autonomously using stablecoins (like USDC) to complete transactions. As AI agents begin to conduct commerce, they require a digitally native payment rail. Coinbase aims to be that rail. With USDC balances on the platform reaching all-time highs, this focus on stablecoin utility positions Coinbase to benefit from the AI boom, creating a revenue stream entirely separate from retail crypto speculation.

While the rollout has faced hurdles, such as the technical outage on Feb. 25 that briefly impacted order processing, these are growing pains of scaling complex infrastructure. Analysts remain cautious, with consensus ratings holding at Neutral and some price targets cut to the $220–$240 range, but the strategic intent to diversify is undeniable.

Marathon Digital: From Mining Bitcoin to Powering AI

Marathon Digital presents a stark dichotomy between its current accounting metrics and its future operational potential. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report initially shocked investors, showing an earnings per share (EPS) loss of -$4.52, significantly higher than the estimated loss of 23 cents.

For retail investors, it is critical to look under the hood of this earnings miss. The massive discrepancy was driven primarily by non-cash accounting adjustments related to the fair value of digital assets.

Under current accounting rules, companies must often mark down the value of Bitcoin they hold on their balance sheets if its price drops during the reporting period, recording it as an impairment or loss. This is a paper loss; it does not mean Marathon lost cash or that its mining fleet failed to perform. It simply means that the Bitcoin they held was worth less on the reporting date than it had been. This distinction is vital; the business's operational core remains intact.

The Starwood Catalyst

Investors quickly looked past the accounting noise, driving the stock up by more than 18% in after-hours trading. The catalyst was a major strategic partnership with Starwood Digital Ventures.

Marathon is pivoting from a pure-play Bitcoin miner into a diversified digital infrastructure developer. Through this joint venture, the company aims to develop over 1 gigawatt of near-term IT capacity, specifically for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC).

Why This Pivot Matters

In an AI-driven world, power is the ultimate scarce resource. Marathon controls a massive energy capacity. By converting this capacity into AI compute infrastructure, Marathon taps into a high-margin, predictable revenue stream that is uncorrelated with Bitcoin's wild price swings. This move effectively hedges the company against the trade-war volatility currently plaguing crypto assets. It offers investors a unique value proposition: exposure to the booming AI infrastructure market, backed by crypto-native energy assets.

Infrastructure as the Safe Haven

The current market environment offers a clear lesson for 2026: Bitcoin remains highly sensitive to political headlines, tariff news, and regulatory uncertainty. As long as the White House and global trade partners remain in conflict, the spot price of cryptocurrency will likely remain volatile.

However, the companies that build the industry's backbone are evolving to survive in this environment. Coinbase is building a financial moat by integrating traditional stock trading and betting on AI-driven payments. Marathon Digital is building a physical energy moat, transforming its power capacity into a critical resource for the AI revolution.

For investors, the opportunity lies in ignoring the day-to-day noise of Bitcoin's chart and focusing on business fundamentals. These stocks are transitioning from simple proxies for Bitcoin into diversified technology infrastructure companies. The current volatility serves as a stress test, accelerating their evolution into more mature, resilient businesses. Monitoring the execution of Marathon's Starwood partnership and the adoption of Coinbase's Everything Exchange will be the primary value drivers for the year ahead.

