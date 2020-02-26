Risk Aversion Likely to Linger, with Economic Data on the Lighter Side Today

Earlier in the Day:

It was another quiet day on the Asian economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar was in action, with housing sector data in focus.

For the Aussie Dollar

Construction work done slid by 3% in the 4th quarter, following a 0.4% fall in the 3rd quarter. Economists had forecast a decline of 1%.

According to the ABS,

Total building work done fell by 4.1%, while total engineering work down fell by 1.5%

The Aussie Dollar moved from $0.65979 to $0.65989 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.17% to $0.6593.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.01% to ¥110.21 against the U.S Dollar, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.14% to $0.6312.

Outside of the numbers, the markets reacted to the overnight slide in the U.S majors and news updates on the spread of the coronavirus.

The risk aversion weighed on the Aussie Dollar and Kiwi Dollar and the Asian equity markets, with the Nikkei down by 1.96% at the time of writing. The ASX200 led the way down, however, tumbling by 2.12%.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s another quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. Key stats include French jobseeker figures. Barring a marked increase, the numbers are unlikely to have a material impact on the EUR, however.

Outside of the numbers, risk sentiment will continue to pressure the EUR. Economic disruption stemming from the spread of the coronavirus is expected to materially affect the Eurozone economy.

ECB President Lagarde, due to speak later today, could raise the prospects of further support. She may, however, also call on member states to deliver fiscal policy support. Such calls from the ECB have fallen on deaf ears until now.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.09% at $1.0872.

For the Pound

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats to provide the Pound with direction.

We saw the Pound find strong support on Tuesday as EU ministers talked of a substantial, ambitious and wide-ranging partnership with the UK.

With talks scheduled to commence next week, the British government is due to release its terms of negotiations tomorrow. The markets will get an idea of just how far apart the two sides are…

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.02% to $1.3003.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the U.S economic calendar. January’s new home sales figures are due out later today.

With a lack of stats for the markets to consider, expect some Dollar sensitivity to today’s numbers. Mortgage rates and labor market conditions are all supportive of the housing sector. Any weakness in sales may test risk sentiment.

Ultimately, however, the Dollar will be wedged between sentiment towards monetary policy and safe-haven demand.

Last week’s private sector PMIs and the continued spread of the coronavirus has raised the probability of the FED cutting rates.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.07% to 99.035.

For the Loonie

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats due out of Canada to provide direction.

The lack of stats will continue to leave the Loonie in the hands of market risk appetite and crude oil prices.

A steadying of crude oil prices early in the day eased pressure on the Loonie.

The Loonie was down by 0.02% at C$1.3281 against the U.S Dollar, at the time of writing.

