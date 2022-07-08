Risk aversion hits UK stocks at the end of a turbulent week

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both down 0.3%

July 8 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes slipped on Friday as global sentiment soured at the end of a week marked by political turmoil in Britain, soaring energy prices and hawkish comments from major central banks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE dipped 0.3% by 0708 GMT and the domestically oriented FTSE midcap index .FTMC also slid 0.3%.

Overall, risk aversion crept into global markets after the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hiking plans. MKTS/GLOB

The pound GBP=, meanwhile, edged towards a two-year low in the wake of Boris Johnson announcing his resignation as British prime minister on Thursday.

Shares of global miners such as Rio Tinto RIO.L and Anglo American AAL.L dragged on the FTSE 100 the most, as metal prices slid on worries about China's COVID-19 flare ups.

Housebuilder Vistry Group Plc VTYV.L rose 1.8% after it forecast "significant margin progression" in fiscal 2022.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.