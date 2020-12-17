Risk assets boosted by record-breaking Wall Street

MELBOURNE, December 18 (IFR) - A record-breaking Wall Street session bodes well for Asian risk markets this morning after US investors focused on fiscal stimulus optimism rather than soaring Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Congressional leaders appear close to agreeing an urgently needed US$900bn spending bill as new coronavirus cases and daily fatalities hit fresh peaks and weekly jobless claims rose 23,000 to 885,000, well above the 800,000 market forecast.

Thursday’s gains were broad-based with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbing 0.49%, 0.58% and 0.84% to record closing highs.

US stimulus and Brexit trade deal hopes, together with the prospect of near-term Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, continued to support eurozone shares as the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.75%, 0.03% and 0.12%.

The FTSE 100 underperformed, slipping 0.30% as sterling rallied again on expectations of a Brexit trade agreement, despite UK minister Michael Gove putting the chances of a deal at less than 50%.

The Treasury curve flattened following a batch of soft US data releases that included a 15.2 drop in the Philadelphia Fed Index in December. US two-year yields firmed 1bp to 0.13% as 10-year and 30-year yields both eased 1bp to 0.93% and 1.68%.

European sovereign bonds stuck to narrow ranges before German 10-year yields ended 1bp lower at minus 0.58% while UK and Italian 10-year yields rose 1bp to 0.28% and 0.51%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 7bp to 47.5bp and 239.5bp. The US Investment grade CDS spread was unchanged at 52.5bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))