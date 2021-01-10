Risk appetite lifted by US fiscal spending plans

MELBOURNE, January 11 (IFR) - Asian risk markets remain supported by an upbeat Wall Street after US equity benchmarks hit new closing records on Friday as investors priced in a bigger fiscal spending relief bill which is due to be revealed on Thursday.

Far from dampening spirits, a surprise 140,000 fall in US non-farm payrolls last month, versus expectations of a 71,000 increase, underlined the need for a huge economic package which will be in the trillions of dollars, according to President-elect Joe Biden.

The markets are looking beyond the latest political turmoil caused by last Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is set to introduce impeachment charges against President Donald Trump later today, but any Senate trial would take place after Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18%, 0.55% and 1.03% with electric carmaker Tesla a notable star performer once again via a 7.8% daily jump

Long-dated Treasuries continued their retreat amid Friday’s general risk-on sentiment and the prospect of soaring government borrowing. US 10-year and 30-year yields climbed 5bp and 3bp to 1.12% and 1.88%, while two-year yields ended unchanged at 0.14%.

European shares ended their best week since November with the DAX advancing 0.58% to another record high close after larger-than-forecast increases in German industrial output and exports in November of 0.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

The FTSE 100, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rose 0.24%, 0.65% and 0.21%.

German 10-year yields firmed 4bp to minus 0.52%, UK 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.29% and Italian 10-year yields eased 3bp to 0.50%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads narrowed 0.5bp and 2.5bp to 47.5bp and 246bp. The US Investment grade CDS spread tightened 0.5bp to 49.5bp.

