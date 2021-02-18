Risk appetite dampened by Wall Street losses

MELBOURNE, Feb 19 (IFR) - Asian risk assets are likely to have a negative bias this morning to reflect overnight losses across US and European equity bourses.

Sentiment was dented by a surprise 13,000 increase in US weekly initial claims to 861,000, far worse than market forecasts for 765,000 applications, which underlined the still stalled US jobs recovery.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 0.38% and 0.44%, while the Nasdaq Composite underperformed with a 0.72% decline, fanned by further rotations out of technology stocks and a 1.5% drop in Facebook’s share price as investors assessed the implications of its decision to ban news content in Australia.

Treasuries were supported by Wall Street weakness and the disappointing initial claims count as US 10-year yields eased 1bp to 1.28%, though two-year and 30-year yields ended unchanged at 0.11% and 2.07%.

Eurozone shares fell back amid weak earnings updates from regional blue chips, including Airbus and Orange, and rising inflationary expectations as crude oil prices advanced following output cuts in Texas.

The DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan fell 0.16%, 0.65% and 1.11%, while the FTSE 100 slumped 1.4% with Barclays tumbling 4.4% after reporting a halving of annual profits in 2020 and exporters fretted over sterling’s ongoing strength against the euro and US dollar.

Rising inflation expectations weighed on European sovereign bonds again with German, UK and Italian 10-year yields climbing 3bp, 6bp and 7bp to minus 0.34%, 0.63% and 0.65%.

The European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 3bp to 48.5bp and 249.5bp. The US investment-grade CDS spread was unchanged at 50.5bp.

Primary markets

The Asian Development Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA) is due to price a minimum A$300m (US$234m) seven-year Kangaroo bond offering today which is being marketed at asset swaps plus 21bp area. RBC Capital Markets, Nomura and TD Securities are joint lead managers.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((john.weavers@refinitiv.com; +0434 600 950))