Rising yields a growing cause for concern

By David Cheetham

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - There were no primary SSA transactions on Thursday, with most of Europe off due to the Ascension Day, holiday but there was further weakness seen in European government bonds, with the yield on the German 10-year rising to its highest level in almost two years.

While a quote of –0.101% for the 10-year Bund is still comfortably in negative territory and low by long-term historical standards, it does represent an increase of almost 20bp from the end of March. Expectations of the forthcoming reopening of the European economy, coupled with concerns regarding the sustainability of the recent pace of ECB asset purchases, have been the driving force behind the move.

“It’s a by-product of the whole situation with the reopening trade in Europe," said a syndicate banker.

"It looks like everything is going to reopen for the summer in the EU and we know what that means, the UK is the best example of it when they were close to running out of beer. There will be an insane amount of pent-up demand, even if it’s short-lived.”

Bid yield on 10-year Bund

Source: Refinitiv

Although the yield on the 10-year Bund has been on the rise, there has not been the same increase in US Treasuries over the last six weeks, with the US 10-year trading around 7bp lower than at the end of March.

"We knew it was coming, with the return of net supply, and that data shocks would be difficult, but probably the speed and scale of the move in Europe has been a surprise," said a second banker.

“A lot of people will tell you that inflation in the US is transitory and that in Europe inflation will never be that large. But when you go through day to day as the market is pricing in the news and the uncertainty, it’s a completely different experience.”

The recent developments in the market have served to further increase the importance of next month's ECB meeting, according to the second banker.

“Everything we’ve seen in the last two days tells you that the June ECB meeting will be key. Since January, it’s become more and more difficult to ignore that the world is reopening and that the ECB will have to step away from its emergency support," he said.

The latest weekly data on ECB purchases was released on Monday and showed €16.3bn settled last week (executed from April 29 to May 5), down from €19bn for the previous week. However, given that redemptions for the week were €8.3bn, the second largest amount on record, gross issuance of €24.6bn still represents one of the highest figures in many months.

“The fact that weekly ECB purchases are so closely followed shows how sensitive the market has become to this information," said the first banker.

“The biggest move we see is in EU bonds. When the ECB is active, EU bonds get bought and move tighter. When the ECB is not active, they widen.”

Widening

The European Union is expected to look to wrap up its SURE programme next week, with a dual-tranche offering comprised of a tap of its €5bn 0.45% May 2046 note and a new eight-year line, according to the first banker.

The EU has already raised €75.5bn of the €90.3bn in committed loans under the SURE programme, leaving €14.8bn still to fund.

“You’re at the tight end of spreads, and whenever there is a large supply event on the horizon you do see spreads widen in anticipation of that, and the EU RFP was the trigger for the widening since last Friday," said a third banker.

The EU's 0.45% May 2046 paper priced at mid-swaps plus 1bp near the end of March. At the start of last week the bond was quoted through swaps, but by last Friday it was around 2bp over. It has widened further in recent sessions to be bid around plus 11bp, according to Tradeweb.

However, despite the current market environment there should still be no major issues concerning upcoming issuance, according to the second banker.

“I don’t think there will be a problem with issuance in this market and I don’t think it will be a problem for the EU next week," he said.

“It’s the first time in a while we’ve really seen some moves. We have been getting people ready for this and telling them it’s going to happen, but when it happens for real there’s always a bit of a surprise.”

