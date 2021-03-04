Rising U.S. yields knock European stocks, miners slump

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 4 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Thursday after three straight sessions of gains as a jump in U.S. bond yields knocked risk appetite globally, with heavyweight miners and travel stocks leading the retreat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.5% in early trading, with miners .SXPP dropping 2.8% and travel & leisure stocks .SXTP down 1.6%.

UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto RIO.L and BHP Group BHPB.L shed 5.2% and 4.3% respectively, after their Australia-listed stocks were hit by ex-dividend trading.

German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE dropped almost 2% after it posted record losses for 2020 and trimmed its 2021 capacity plans as COVID-19 disruption drags on.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, rose past 1.45% on Wednesday as investors anticipated a rise in inflation with governments continuing to pump money into the global economy and as vaccination programmes progress.

Investors are waiting to see if Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs later in the day.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.