Rising rates rattle rupee issuers

MUMBAI, Feb 26 (IFR) - Rising rates in India's domestic bond market have foiled some companies' fundraising plans, as higher-than-expected government borrowing crimps demand for bonds from private-sector issuers.

The yields on India's three-year and 10-year AAA PSU benchmarks have surged nearly 100bp and 60bp respectively since early January over concerns about a bigger government borrowing programme and the inability of the Reserve Bank of India to put a floor under bond prices.

In the budget announcement on February 1, the finance ministry announced a gross borrowing programme of Rs12trn (US$166bn) for fiscal year 2022, which has spooked the debt market.

"The RBI has to intervene big time to support the domestic bond market or else it will be difficult to manage the sharp rise in yields given the huge central government borrowing programme," said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed income at Tata Mutual Fund.

In the past few weeks, Sikka Ports and Terminals and Jamnagar Utilities & Power – both owned by Reliance Industries, the country's largest private sector company, Grasim Industries and Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust chose not to issue domestic bonds after failing to achieve the pricing they wanted, according to market sources.

"The AAA rated private corporates are not able to get the desired levels and size from the domestic bond market for a five-year tenor or more," said Nagarajan.

Even state-owned issues are only managing to raise the bare minimum at their cut-off levels because investors are looking for higher rates.

Last week Indian Railway Finance Corp was able to print only Rs19.55bn compared to target of Rs60bn for 20-year bonds at 7.21%. National Housing Bank sold Rs5bn compared to a target of Rs20bn for three-year 37-day bonds at 5.44%.

The major subscribers to these two deals were state-linked institutions Life Insurance Corp of India, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and Employees' State Insurance Corp, said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of institutional fixed income at JM Financial.

Government bond auctions have also struggled. In the past month, the RBI had to offer underwriting commissions as high as 100–150 times the usual level to encourage primary dealers to buy government securities, according to a DCM banker. As a result, primary dealers sold the securities at a huge discount, causing secondary yields to rise.

Mutual funds have reined in their investments in the expectation that domestic rates will rise further.

"Last year, banks were buying corporate bonds and selling them down to mutual funds for a profit but that trade has stopped currently because yields have started rising and mutual funds are facing redemptions," added Nagarajan at Tata Mutual Fund.

Catching up

Given the troubles in the onshore market, many issuers are playing catch-up in the offshore US dollar bond market.

After a subdued 2020, when issuance from India halved from 2019, JP Morgan expects this year's tally to exceed the 2019 total of US$21bn. Indian issuers have already raised US$7.6bn in the first two months of the year, according to IFR data, including a US$1.2bn high-yield offering from Vedanta Resources on Thursday. (See News.)

More companies from the Aditya Birla Group such as Hindalco, Grasim Industries and Birla Carbon may look at raising US dollar bonds, said debt bankers. IT services company HCL Technology is also in talks with banks for a benchmark 10-year US dollar offering.

In early February, ABG unit UltraTech Cement sold US$400m of 10-year bonds, the first sustainability-linked bond from India. The issue priced at 2.845%, inside state-owned Indian Railway Finance Corp’s 2.8% 2031s.

"Following the success of this transaction, we could see more sustainability-linked bonds out of India," said Madhur Agarwal, head of local market sales and DCM for India at JP Morgan, which acted as sole global coordinator and sustainability-linked bond structuring agent for UltraTech's debut.

"There is a healthy pipeline from India because pricing is very attractive in the offshore market and issuers can lock in low US Treasury rates for long tenor bonds," he said. "Bank liquidity is bit constrained In India for infrastructure companies which need to raise large amounts of funds. We could see more corporates from the infrastructure sector, particularly renewable energy, raise dollar bonds."

