Rising Rates ETF (RISR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, FolioBeyond Alternative Income And Interest Rate Hedge ETF RISR is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 15.7% from its 52-week low price of $29.00/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

RISR in Focus

The FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide diversification benefits and helps to manage risk from interest rate volatility, while generating current income under a wide range of interest rate environments. The fund charges 99 bps in fees and yields 6.64% annually.

Why the Move?

The interest rates in the United States are expected to remain higher for longer. The Fed may hike rates further (though at a sluggish pace) to tame a sticky inflation due to a solid labor market and signs of economic resilience.

Moreover, credit rating agency Fitch cut U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+ this week. This has raised benchmark treasury yields to levels not seen since November 2022. This is another reason for which this ETF (which is used to fight rising rates) has hit a 52-week high yesterday.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, RISR might continue its strong performance given its positive weighted alpha of 11.58.

