Rising output in China, Congo drives copper market to surplus in H1 - ICSG

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The global refined copper market swung to a surplus of 213,000 metric tons in the first six months of 2023 from a 196,000-ton deficit in the same period last year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Monday.

Output expanded in China and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while declining elsewhere, but overall total refined copper production rose by 7% to 13.5 million tons.

Global copper mine production increased by 2% due to several start-ups and expansions and despite operational issues in Chile, China, Indonesia, Panama and the United States, and protests by communities aimed at impeding mining operations in Peru.

Production in Chile, where state-run miner Codelco is battling to boost output from its lowest level in 25 years, declined by 4% as several mines were affected by operational issues, lower grades and reduced water supply.

Apparent demand for the metal, used in power and construction, fell in the European Union, Japan and the United States. However, strong demand in China was enough to drive global refined copper usage up by 4% to 13.3 million tons.

In June, the global refined copper market showed a 90,000-ton deficit compared with a 58,000-ton deficit in May, the ICSG said.

