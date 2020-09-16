Rising oil prices support Russian rouble ahead of three OFZ bond auctions

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held steady on Wednesday, helped by rising oil prices and ahead of the finance ministry's treasury bond auctions, while stocks climbed to two-week highs.

At 0727 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 75.02 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 88.89 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.2% at $41.43 a barrel.

Rising oil prices were the main factor supporting the rouble, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, against a relatively positive external background.

Fears of more sanctions on Moscow have weighed on Russian assets in recent weeks over the political crisis in neighbouring Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds are in focus. Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

Recent auctions have garnered high investor interest, said Andrei Kochetkov, leading analyst at Otkritie Brokerage, adding that the finance ministry's diverse placement of three papers could play in the rouble's favour.

Russian stock indexes slipped after reaching their highest mark since Sept. 2 in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.2% at 1,251.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was steady at 2,979.9 points.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

