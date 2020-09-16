Rising oil prices support Russian rouble ahead of three bond auctions

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, helped by rising oil prices, while awaiting the finance ministry's treasury bond auctions, and as stocks climbed to a two-week high.

By0828 GMT, the rouble was 0.2%stronger against the dollar at 74.82RUBUTSTN=MCX and up 0.1% against the euro at 88.77EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.5% at $41.57 a barrel, the main factor supporting the rouble, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

But Veles Capital Elena Kozhukhova analyst warned that sanctions rhetoric would continue to guide Russian market sentiment.

Fears of more sanctions on Moscow have weighed on Russian assets in recent weeks over the political crisis in neighbouring Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds are also in focus. Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of global market sentiment towards Russian assets.

Recent auctions have garnered high investor interest, said Andrei Kochetkov, leading analyst at Otkritie Brokerage, adding that the finance ministry's diverse placement of three papers could play in the rouble's favour.

Russian stock indexes were up after reaching their highest since Sept. 2 in early trade, but held back by metals and mining companies. Their shares fell in response to a Kommersant report that the finance ministry is considering raising its mineral extraction tax for some producers of fertilisers and metals starting from 2021.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% at 1,256.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 2,983.1 points.

Shares in Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM, Severstal CHMF.MM and NLMK NLMK.MM were all underperforming the wider market, down 1.2%, 1.6% and 1.5% respectively.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Tomasz Janowski)

