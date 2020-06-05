US Markets

Rising oil prices lift TSX at open

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, steered by rising oil prices on OPEC's decision to have discussions on extending oil output cuts on Saturday, while tentative signs of a rebound in domestic jobs bolstered sentiment.

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, steered by rising oil prices on OPEC's decision to have discussions on extending oil output cuts on Saturday, while tentative signs of a rebound in domestic jobs bolstered sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 298.59 points, or 1.92%, at 15,826.46.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular