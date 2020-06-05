Rising oil prices lift TSX at open

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, steered by rising oil prices on OPEC's decision to have discussions on extending oil output cuts on Saturday, while tentative signs of a rebound in domestic jobs bolstered sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 298.59 points, or 1.92%, at 15,826.46.

