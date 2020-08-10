Rising oil prices boost TSX futures

July 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday, lifted by higher oil prices and an improvement in Chinese factory data.

Data showed factory deflation in the world's second largest economy eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.37%. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.02%. .N

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.21% lower at 16,544.48.

French transport infrastructure company Alstom ALSO.PA said on Monday that it would take into account Bombardier's BBDb.TO weak results earlier this month as it continues with plans to buy the Canadian company's rail business.

Waste Connections Inc WCN.TO: BMO raises price target to $113 from $106 Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO: BMO raises price target to c$61 from c$56

Gold futures GCc2: $2,025.4 +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.84; +1.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.83; +0.9% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for Jul: Prior 49.00

1000 JOLTS job openings for Jun: Prior 5.397 mln

($1= C$1.34)

