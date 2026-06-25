Rising Net Average Charges & AI Tax Assist Aid HRB's Top Line

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. HRB’s adjusted earnings of $6.02 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8% and increased 11.9% year over year. Revenues of $2.4 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and rose 5.3% year over year.

How Is H&R Block Faring?

Rising Net Average Charges Support Top Line: HRB recorded a jump in its top line from assisted tax preparation, facilitated by an upsurge in net average charges, coupled with higher company-owned tax return volumes. If HRB raises service fees while maintaining or enhancing the service quality, it can support top-line growth. Notably, this segment’s contribution to the top line has increased steadily from nearly 62% in 2023 to 63% in 2024 and 64% in 2025. This upward trajectory in revenue contribution is accompanied by rising revenue rates of 3.5%, 5% and 4.2% in fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

AI Tax Assist Enhances Customer Experience: HRB incorporates AI Tax Assist into DIY tax preparation, which improves the top line. This technology enhances customer experience as it assists clients who prepare a paid DIY online return without extra charges. The company generated $383.7 million in DIY tax preparation in fiscal 2025. The figure gained 10.2% from the preceding year.

Shareholder-Friendly Policies: In fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company distributed $177.9 million, $179.8 million and $197.3 million in dividends, respectively. Additionally, it returned $569 million, $379.6 million and $437.1 million through share repurchases in fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. These actions reflect HRB’s dedication to enhancing shareholder value and its confidence in the business's long-term potential.

Robust Liquidity: H&R Block’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 was 1, higher than the industry’s 0.92. The metric has grown 28% from the preceding quarter due to a surge in accounts receivable, raising the current asset. A current ratio of 1 or more than 1 often indicates that a company will easily pay off its short-term obligations.

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Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

HRB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Flexsteel Industries FLXS and Lifetime Brands LCUT. These two companies currently flaunt a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Flexsteel Industries has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%. FLXS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59%, on average.

Lifetime Brands has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%. LCUT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.

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H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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