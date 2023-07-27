Rising LME copper stocks push discount for nearby contract to 2-month high

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The discount for copper for nearby delivery on the London Metal Exchange over the three-month contract has jumped to a two-month peak after a surge in stocks available to the market in LME-registered warehouses.

The discount - or contango - for cash copper over the three-month contract CMCU0-3 climbed to $40.25 a metric tonne at the market close on Wednesday, its highest in two months.

That compared to a premium or backwardation of $31 around a month ago, when large amounts of inventory were earmarked to leave the LME system and pushed the available or on-warrant copper stocks in LME warehouses to the lowest levels since October 2021.

Since then, the on-warrant stocks - those not earmarked for delivery - surged by 140% to 61,750 metric tonnes, LME's data, which is published with a one-day lag, showed on Thursday. Warrants are ownership documents for inventories.

Total stocks of copper in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL stand at 62,250 metric tonnes. Of that, cancelled warrants represent only 0.8% of the total compared with 68% a month ago.

Large cancellations last month of mostly China-produced metal were one of reasons for the growth of the share of Russian-origin material in available stocks to 66% in June from 33% in May.

The LME is expected to report the inventories by the country of origin as of the end of July on Aug. 10.

Copper, used in power and construction, is widely expected to benefit from the green energy transition in coming years, however this year it has failed to deliver any meaningful growth as post-pandemic recovery in top consumer China turned out to be slower than originally expected.

The cash copper CMCU0 contract is expected to average $8,450 a metric tonne in the fourth quarter of 2023, 1.5% down from Wednesday's closing price, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alison Williams)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.