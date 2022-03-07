Rising Investor Expectations The Key Behind Analog Devices' Stock Rally Since 2018

Analog Devices’ (NASDAQ: ADI) stock price grew 87% from $86 in 2018 end to over $160 currently, primarily due to a significant jump in its P/S multiple. Steady revenue growth has also helped, but stock price gains were slightly weighed down by an increase in the outstanding share count.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Analog Devices Stock Moved: ADI Stock Has Gained 87% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) ADI’s Total Revenue has grown 18% from $6.2 billion in 2018 to $7.3 billion in 2021, and currently stands at around the same level

ADI’s total revenue has grown from $6.2 billion in 2018 to $7.3 billion in 2021 (ADI’s fiscal year ends in October), led primarily by a sharp rise in industrial and automotive sales, which now make up 72% of the company’s sales, as compared to 66% in FY ’19.

These products have helped Analog Devices post strong sales growth in both the United States and international markets.

However, ADI’s sales to the communications industry have dropped in absolute value since FY ’19, and make up just 16% of total sales in FY ’21, down from 22% in FY ’19.

For details about ADI revenues and comparison to peers, see Analog Devices (ADI) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased from $16.73 in 2018 to $18.42 in 2021 and currently stands around the same level

ADI revenue jumped from $6.2 billion in 2018 to $7.3 billion in 2021, while the outstanding share count increased from 372 million in 2018 to 397 million in 2021.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $16.73 in FY ’18 to over $18 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for ADI has risen steadily since 2018 and is more than 1.5x that of 2018 levels, going from 7.2x in 2018 to 11.5x currently

Analog Devices’ exceptional performance since 2018-end has seen its P/S multiple increase from 7.2x in 2018 to almost 14x in 2020, and currently stands at around 11.5x.

ADI’s strong sales performance and increased demand from the industrial and automotive segments has led to a steady increase in the P/S multiple over the past few years.

This sustained performance means that ADI warrants its steadily growing PS multiple.

For additional details about the company’s historical returns and comparison to peers, see Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Return.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ADI Return 0% -9% 120% S&P 500 Return 2% -6% 100% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 1% -9% 257%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/3/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.