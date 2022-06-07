Rising Investor Expectations Have Enabled First Solar Stock To Outperform The S&P

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock price jumped more than 75% from around $42 at 2018 end to $75 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. Additionally, the company witnessed a steady rise in revenue over this period, and revenue per share has increased, despite a marginal rise in the outstanding share count. Due to this, the company’s stock price has risen strongly, and has managed to outperform the S&P 500, which returned around 60% over the same period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why First Solar Stock Moved: FSLR Stock Has Gained 76% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) FSLR’s Total Revenue has risen 20% from $2.2 billion in FY 2018 to $2.7 billion currently

FSLR’s total revenue has seen a steady rise over the past few years, with a gradual increase from $2.2 billion in FY ’18 to $2.9 billion in FY ’21, but currently stands at $2.7 billion on an LTM basis.

The company is a leading manufacturer of solar panels, and provider of utility-scale PV (photo-voltaic) power plants.

As of FY ’21, sales from modules make up around 80% of the company’s sales, standing at $2.33 billion, up from $1.46 billion in FY ’19, a jump of almost 60% in just two years.

For details about FSLR revenues and comparison to peers, see First Solar (FSLR) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 19% from $21.46 in FY 2018 to $25.62 currently

FSLR revenue rose from $2.2 billion in 2018 to $2.7 billion currently, while the outstanding share count increased from 104.6 million in 2018 to 105.5 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $21.46 in FY ’18 to $25.62 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for FSLR rose strongly from 2x in 2018 to 3.9x by 2020 end but has pulled back to 2.9x currently, still almost 1.5x higher than its 2018 level

FSLR’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 3.9x by late 2020, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased demand for its products, leading to a rise in the company’s sales.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 2.9x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see First Solar (FSLR) Stock Return Comparison.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Jun 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] FSLR Return 2% -17% 125% S&P 500 Return 0% -14% 84% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 2% -18% 222%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/6/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.