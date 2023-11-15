Rising Interest Rates Are Negatively Impacting Funding for Small Caps: Here's What Investors Need to Watch For

Small-cap stocks have dramatically underperformed the broader market this year. The chart from Yahoo! Finance below shows the significant underperformance of the small-cap Russell 2000 Index compared to the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500.

In fact, the current divergence between the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq is one of the greatest in history, excluding the gap seen in 2000 around the dot-com boom. Thus, it’s natural to conclude that some investors might view this as a generational opportunity to invest in small caps at this time, as history suggests that normalization will bring excellent returns.

However, small-cap companies face some unique challenges and headwinds when they are in need of financing, especially given the current economic and interest rate environment. This article focuses on the challenges and headwinds that investors should consider before investing in small-cap companies, particularly through secondary offerings.

How small-cap secondary offerings work

Small-cap stocks are those of companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. Given the current interest-rate and economic environment, the financing of these smaller companies has become extremely dilutive.

In follow-on offerings, also known as secondary offerings, the investment bank in charge of the secondary offering sells a sizable block of newly registered/ issued shares. Secondary offerings for small-cap companies typically come attached to a sizable discount to the pre-offering price — aimed at attracting investors.

After all, given the current investing environment, it’s only natural that investors want to be rewarded for taking on the greater risks associated with investing in smaller companies. As a result, bankers are using derivatives such as warrants in order to entice potential investors into these financings.

However, using such derivatives not only dilutes current shareholders, causing the company’s stock price to plunge, but it can also create major headaches for executive management.

Rising rates restrain investors’ appetite for risk, leading to toxic financings

Unfortunately, rising interest rates have choked liquidity, stopping investors from wanting to take on risk. When people don’t want to take risks, companies that need to raise money are stuck — forced to take deals with ridiculous terms just to support their growth, or even, in some cases, to stay afloat.

What makes the current environment unique and particularly challenging for small caps is not simply the high-interest rates. In fact, a critical issue has been the pace of the increase in rates, which has been the greatest ever recorded.

Overnight lending rates rose from 0% to 5.5% in only two years, effectively decreasing liquidity in the market. As a result, the cost of capital soared, filtering down the food chain to small caps. The current lack of liquidity and the extreme risk-off attitude prevailing in the markets have led to the biggest discounts on secondary offerings in this generation of investors.

Since small and micro caps are at the highest end of the risk/ reward spectrum, these deals are being priced at especially massive discounts. Unfortunately, it will remain very challenging for small-cap companies to raise capital until the Federal Reserve pivots and starts cutting interest rates.

However, these challenges may not necessarily mean there are no opportunities for small-cap investors. Instead, investors would do well to examine every offering they consider even more carefully than they would have before. Here are some things to watch out for when considering a small-cap offering.

Make sure you understand the consequences of the usage of warrants

One of the biggest culprits behind the steepest share-price drops is higher warrant coverage. For example, an offering with 50% warrant coverage will issue buyers one warrant for every two shares they buy in the offering. However, what we’re seeing now is that most of the deals being done lately have 100% to 200% warrant coverage.

Warrants give investors the right — but not the obligation — to buy more shares at a set price within a certain amount of time. The price is usually at or a little higher than the offer price.

Since warrants dilute the previous shareholders when they are exercised, a larger number of warrants issued per new share in the offering means greater dilution. As a result, a selloff ensues as investors try to dodge the sizable dilution in the stock, leading to a larger decline in the company's stock price.

Greater warrant coverage can also increase the negative returns on a stock because some investors who buy shares in the offering immediately sell those shares, continuing to hold only the warrants.

Watch the size of the discount

In addition to watching the amount of warrant coverage in an offering, investors should also pay attention to how much of a discount the shares in the offering are being sold at. The discount is the difference between the price the small-cap stock was trading at before the offering was announced and the price at which the shares in the offering are being sold at.

As might be expected, a larger discount tends to weigh on the company's stock price. Small-cap companies tend to have weaker fundamentals due to where they are in their lifecycle. As a result, investors want a discount in exchange for purchasing risky securities.

Of course, companies with stronger fundamentals usually have lower discounts because their shares are more in demand by long-term — rather than short-term — investors. One other thing to note here is that an offering's discount can appear misleading in cases of high warrant coverage. For example, if the discount is reduced, the company's stock may still decline precipitously in the event of high warrant coverage.

Beware this red-flag language

As this isn't an exhaustive list of everything that could go wrong with small-cap offerings, it would be a good idea to search for red flags associated with such deals. For example, some offerings include a "reset" in the exercise price.

In such a scenario, the exercise price on a warrant may be reset lower to either the exercise price then in effect after adjusting for a reverse stock split or other situation or to a certain percentage of the applicable reset price established on a particular date.

One other red flag found in small-cap offerings may be listed as an "adjustment upon issuance of shares of common stock." Such language automatically reduces the exercise price of warrants if or when a company sells or issues any more common shares or common stock equivalents at a lower price than whatever the previous exercise price was.

One last bit of language to watch for has to do with commitment shares, which are free shares given either to the bankers or investors to incentivize them to do the deal.

Final notes on small-cap offerings

Importantly, the smaller size of small-cap companies means that any offering they make will likely have an outsized impact on their shares because it represents a larger percentage of their market cap. According to Dilution Tracker, the median decline on deals larger than 100% of a company's market cap tends to be around 30%, versus about 13% for deals that represent less than 10% of the market cap.

Finally, one last thing to consider with small-cap offerings is who the buyers are. If the investment bank is placing most of the company's new shares with short-term investors, it won't bode well for its market cap in the near term. On the other hand, selling those shares to long-term investors increases the likelihood that the stock will remain at least somewhat stable after the offering.

