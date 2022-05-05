Rising inflation carries extra sting for AB InBev

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big Beer is grappling with rocketing inflation. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s revenue grew https://www.ab-inbev.com/assets/pressreleases/2022/05/AB%20InBev_Press%20Release_1Q22_EN_FINAL.pdf 11% in the first quarter year-on-year, and less than 3% of that was due to higher volumes. Gains in Europe and Latin America compensated for North America, where the volume of beer dropped 4%. Chief Executive Michel Doukeris is trying to pivot to faster-growing businesses like seltzers, but they’re still small beer. In contrast, rival Carlsberg, which has less U.S. exposure, grew https://www.carlsberggroup.com/newsroom/q1-2022-trading-statement organic volumes 9% in the period, with sales growing 24%.

While consumers globally are accepting higher prices, brewers are also taking a hit. AB InBev’s gross and EBITDA margins contracted. The Stella Artois maker’s goal to halve a net debt burden of 4 times EBITDA in the medium term makes safeguarding margins more of a priority. For Doukeris, higher input costs are a particularly bitter brew. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

