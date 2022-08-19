Rising food prices drive Morocco's CPI up 7.7% in July

RABAT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index rose by 7.7% year-on-year in July, the high commission for planning said on Friday.

Food prices rose by 12%, non-food inflation increased by 5% while transport prices surged 18.5% on the back of higher energy cost.

On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.9%.

Core CPI, which excludes goods subject to price volatility, increased 6.5% year-on-year and 0.5% month-on-month.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ahmed.eljechtimi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.