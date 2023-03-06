World Markets

Rising costs hit S.Africa's RCL Foods profit, scraps dividend

March 06, 2023 — 12:14 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - South African food producer RCL Foods RCLJ.J said on Monday its half-year earnings fell by 22.4% and it will not declare an interim dividend due to sustained high costs.

RCL, which owns the Selati sugar, Ouma Rusks and Rainbow Chickens brands, said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ending in December fell to 56.4 cents. HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa.

