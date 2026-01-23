Rising Consulting Demand Aids Charles River Amid Low Liquidity

Charles River Associates’ CRAI top line is expected to gain from a surge in demand for specialized advisory services. The company’s high-quality consulting services and the global talent workforce are leading to strong client relationships and boosting operational efficiency. Shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

Meanwhile, rising talent costs, automation-driven uncertainties and weakening liquidity remain significant concerns for the company. CRAI struggles to boost profitability and scalability due to heightened competition within the consulting services industry.

CRAI reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results. It earned a profit of $2.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14% and increased 16.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $185.9 million beat the consensus estimate by 3.8% but declined 10.8% year over year.

How is CRAI Faring?

The consulting industry has been experiencing strong demand, driven by the need for specialized advisory services. This upsurge in the industry, along with rapid technological advancements, regulatory complexities and evolving market dynamics, is generating a strong and steady demand for CRAI’s consulting and research services. As a result, we expect the top line to increase 8.1% in 2025.

The company’s ability to attract top talent, combined with its focus on innovation and client-centered solutions, generates revenue by providing high-quality consulting services to its clients. Its global talent pool, comprising highly qualified professionals, enhances the company's ability to solve complex issues, making it a preferred choice for multinational clients.

Additionally, CRAI’s robust commitment to customer retention and strengthening client relationships not only deepens trust and loyalty but also enhances the company’s reputation as a reliable partner in the consulting industry. The company’s strategy of streamlining internal operations to boost efficiency ensures the delivery of consistent value to its clients across North America and Europe.

In 2024, 2023, and 2022, the company paid dividends of $12.3 million, $10.8 million, and $9.6 million, while repurchasing shares worth $33.3 million, $31.4 million, and $27.6 million, respectively. Such moves underline the company’s confidence in business and boost investors’ confidence in the stock by positively impacting the bottom line.

Meanwhile, higher talent costs in a labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent industry are hurting the company. The rising adoption of advanced automation and AI technology services reduces clients' dependence on consulting services firms.

CRAI faces significant competition from global firms like McKinsey & Company and Boston Consulting Group, which affects its profitability and its ability to innovate while maintaining cost efficiency.

CRAI’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 0.9, lower than the industry average of 1.19. This suggests that the company may struggle to fulfill its short-term obligations and maintain sufficient liquidity in the future.

CRAI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Players in the Industry

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported impressive results for third-quarter 2025.

FCN’s earnings per share of $2.60 beat the consensus mark by 34.7% and increased 40.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $956.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% but declined 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

IT’s earnings were $2.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.5% and increasing 10.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and rose 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

