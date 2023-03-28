Rising Bond Yields Pressure Wall Street Lower

A back-and-forth session ultimately saw Wall Street finish lower, as rising bond yields dampened investor sentiment. Despite upbeat consumer confidence data, the Dow and S&P 500 snapped three-day win streaks, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also landed firmly in the red. Nevertheless, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) tagged its third-straight loss and closed below the psychologically-significant 20 level for the first time in nearly three weeks.
- Options bulls should consider this semiconductor stock.
- Unpacking this blue-chip pharma giant's quarterly report.
- Plus, Alibaba's big announcement; biotech stock breaks out; and PARA's bull note.
5 Things to Know Today
- Federal prosecutors alleged Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of defunct FTX, bribed at least one Chinese government official. (CNBC)
- Amazon.com (AMZN) is reportedly interested in buying AMC Entertainment (AMC). (MarketWatch)
- Alibaba stock options surge after big announcement.
- Upbeat drug trial data boosts biotech stock.
- Paramount Global stock earned analyst praise.
Oil Nabs Another 2-Week High as Bank Worries Ease
Oil futures marked their highest close in more than two weeks, with May-dated crude adding 39 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $73.20 per barrel. Black gold prices were boosted by waning banking fears, bolstered Chinese energy demand, and a short-term-oil-supply disruption.
Following back-to-back losing sessions, gold prices snapped back Tuesday thanks to easing banking worries. April-dated gold popped $19.70, or 1%, to settle at $1,973.50 per ounce.
