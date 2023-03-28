Rising Bond Yields Pressure Wall Street Lower

A back-and-forth session ultimately saw Wall Street finish lower, as rising bond yields dampened investor sentiment. Despite upbeat consumer confidence data, the Dow and S&P 500 snapped three-day win streaks, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also landed firmly in the red. Nevertheless, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) tagged its third-straight loss and closed below the psychologically-significant 20 level for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Oil Nabs Another 2-Week High as Bank Worries Ease

Oil futures marked their highest close in more than two weeks, with May-dated crude adding 39 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $73.20 per barrel. Black gold prices were boosted by waning banking fears, bolstered Chinese energy demand, and a short-term-oil-supply disruption.

Following back-to-back losing sessions, gold prices snapped back Tuesday thanks to easing banking worries. April-dated gold popped $19.70, or 1%, to settle at $1,973.50 per ounce.

