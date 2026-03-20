Rising Big Data Market Aids TRU Amid Seasonality & High Rivalry

TransUnion TRU is benefiting from the rapid growth of the big data and analytics market. Stable economic conditions and innovative offerings are driving TRU’s sustainable growth. Strong liquidity and shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

Meanwhile, a seasonality trap and a high degree of debt pose significant concerns for the company. Heightened competition within the Business Information services industry further adds pressure to boost profitability and scalability.

How is TRU Faring?

TRU’s revenue growth is largely driven by the fast-growing big data and analytics market, as companies increasingly harness data for business insights and decision-making. The creation of massive amounts of data, more technologically advanced and analytically efficient data processing, and the obvious advantages of utilizing these business insights across industries and geographies to generate revenues collectively support this growth. The company is consistently leveraging its next-generation technology to strengthen its analytics capabilities and further expand its database.

TransUnion’s top line is also benefiting from stable U.S. economic and lending conditions. Household finances are healthy, supported by low unemployment and real wage growth. Recently, the Federal Reserve announced its decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5-3.75%. Consumer delinquencies have also improved for personal loans and appear to have stabilized for credit cards and auto loans, resulting in a sustainable volume demand for TRU’s offerings.

TransUnion Revenue (TTM)

TransUnion revenue-ttm | TransUnion Quote

TransUnion utilizes its OneTru platform, which connects separate data and analytic assets built for credit risk, marketing and fraud mitigation and concentrates them under a single, layered and unified environment, to innovate and launch new products. The platform’s generic characteristic of managing, governing, analyzing and delivering data and insights improves scalability and reduces cost for its customers.

TRU is also pursuing growth through its successful acquisition strategy. In January 2025, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Monevo, expanding its credit prequalification and enhancing its ability to deliver higher personalized credit offers to consumers.

The company also possesses strong liquidity, with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 of 1.75, higher than the industry average of 1.03. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be able to easily pay off its short-term obligations.

Meanwhile, TRU witnesses high revenues during the second and third quarters, while experiencing soft sales in the first and second quarters. Its International segment revenues fluctuate depending on local economic conditions and macroeconomic market trends, making forecasting difficult.

The company has accumulated significant debt, which can be attributed to past acquisitions and expansion efforts. These acquisitions have added to operational costs and affected its capacity for pursuing other opportunities, despite assisting in the company’s growth.

The company also faces significant competition from various firms across sectors, such as Equifax, Experian, LexisNexis, FICO and LifeLock. This demands continuous innovation and differentiation while maintaining cost efficiency. The requirement to invest in technology increases the difficulty in balancing growth and profitability with its competitors.

Recently, TRU reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. It earned an adjusted profit (adjusting 55 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.2 billion came 3% ahead of the consensus estimate and rose 13% year over year.

TRU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 11.2% year over year. WCN’s revenues of $2.4 billion met the consensus estimate and grew 5% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

Equifax’s adjusted earnings were $2.09 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but declining 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and grew 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.