Rising 165% Since March Bottom, Aptiv PLC Stock Is Expensive

After a 165% rally since the March 23 lows of this year, at the current price of around $123 per share we believe Aptiv PLC stock (NYSE: APTV) is overpriced. Aptiv PLC, a global technology company primarily serving the automotive sector, has seen its stock increase from $47 to $125 off recent bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 65%. The stock is leading the broader markets and is up around 30% YTD. This is despite the fact that the recent quarters have seen lower revenues on a year-on-year basis – the top line has decreased 14% to a consolidated figure of $12.5 billion for the last 4 quarters from $14.4 billion for the 4 quarters before that. That said, technology sector companies like Aptiv PLC have enjoyed positive investor sentiment this year due to no direct impact of the Covid-19 crisis. However, with Pfizer and Moderna’s announcement of successful Covid-19 vaccine trials, it is likely to divert investor money back to industries like travel, hospitality, energy, real estate, automotive, etc.

APTV revenues have remained stagnant over 2018-2019, and its P/E multiple has increased. We believe the stock has surpassed its near term potential and is unlikely to see significant upside after the recent rally and potential weakness from a recession-driven by the Covid outbreak. Our dashboard Buy Or Sell Aptiv PLC Stock? provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

Aptiv PLC’s revenue hovered around the $14.4 billion mark over 2018-2019, which translated into a 7% drop in net income figure over the same period. The net income suffered due to higher cost of sales and an increase in Selling, general, and administrative expenses.

During the same period, the P/E multiple increased from just above 15x to around 25x. The multiple further increased in 2020 as the company has outperformed earnings estimates over the last two quarters. While the company’s P/E is close to 32x now, there is a downside when the current P/E is compared to levels seen in the past years – P/E of close to 25x end of 2019 and 15x at the end of 2018.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

Aptiv PLC designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides technology solutions to the global automotive markets creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality. Although the company has delivered better than expected Q2 and Q3 results, its cumulative nine months revenues for 2020 are down 18% y-o-y. Its overall sales volumes decreased 15% over the same period, primarily due to the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis, which has resulted in lower consumer demand – the global vehicle production in the first three quarters dropped by 23% y-o-y. While the volumes are expected to improve in the coming months, it is likely to take some time before they rebound to the pre-Covid-19 levels. Additionally, as we move close to the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine, investor funds are likely to favor the traditional sectors, potentially negatively impacting technology stocks. Overall, Aptiv PLC stock is likely to see some downside in the near term.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

