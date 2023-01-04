Rishi Sunak says UK needs to have the confidence to do things differently

January 04, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Britain needed to have the confidence to "do things differently and better," in a speech setting out his government's priorities in the new year.

"We need to have the imagination and confidence to do things differently and better. The vision to do today, what is needed for tomorrow," he said. "We need to change the way our country works."

He added: "If you work hard and play by the rules, you should be rewarded which is why, as soon as we can, the government will reduce the burden of taxation on working people."

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
