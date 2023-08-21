News & Insights

Rise in Turkish inflation temporary -Erdogan

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

August 21, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the rise in inflation is temporary and the government is discussing steps to tackle the high cost of living.

Speaking following the weekly cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said some economic indicators are showing improvement and asked the Turkish people to have patience and faith in the government.

In July, inflation rose to 47.8% and due to some tax hikes and depreciation of the Turkish lira against hard currencies it is expected to go up to around 60% by year-end.

