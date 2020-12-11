US Markets

Rise in Mexican industry output beats forecasts in October

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The Mexican manufacturing sector's recovery from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace in October, with industrial output up by 2.0% from the previous month, official data showed on Friday.

Adds detail, context

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Mexican manufacturing sector's recovery from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace in October, with industrial output up by 2.0% from the previous month, official data showed on Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted monthly increase reported by national statistics agency INEGI compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for an advance of 0.9% ECONALLMX.

In addition, data for September were revised up to show a month-on-month increase of 0.6%. INEGI had originally reported industrial output was unchanged in comparison to August.

Compared to the same month a year earlier, industrial production was down 3.3% in unadjusted terms in October, the smallest decrease in the index since February, the data showed.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular