Rise in Irish COVID-19 jobless claims begins to level off

DUBLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The number of additional people in Ireland claiming temporary COVID-19 related jobless benefits due to a move to the highest level of restrictions a month ago have shown signs of leveling off in the past week, data showed on Monday.

Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) claims rose to 350,072 from 342,505 a week ago, meaning the limiting of restaurants to takeaway and closing of non-essential retail from Oct. 21 has added 105,000 new recipients, far fewer so far than the 150,000 estimated by government when it introduced the new curbs.

The government also increased PUP rates when the country moved to the top Level 5 restrictions and the social protection ministry said 46% of recipients were on the maximum weekly payment of 350 euros last week with the remainder evenly split between the lower 300, 250 and 203 euro rates.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Franklin Paul)

