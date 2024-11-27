Rise Gold Sells Land Amidst Legal Strategy

Rise Gold (TSE:RISE) has released an update.
Rise Gold Corp. has announced the sale of 66 acres of industrial land next to its Idaho-Maryland Mine for $4.3 million. This transaction is part of their strategy to repay debt and fund legal actions against Nevada County, which could significantly impact the company’s future operations. The sale includes an option for Rise Gold to repurchase the land if mining approvals are secured, highlighting ongoing challenges in the mining industry.
