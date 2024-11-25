Rise Gold Announces Key Leadership Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rise Gold ( (TSE:RISE) ) has shared an announcement.

Rise Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Mihai Draguleasa as Chief Financial Officer and Catherine Cox as Corporate Secretary, following the resignations of Vince Boon and Eileen Au. Draguleasa brings over 15 years of financial expertise, particularly in the mining sector, while Cox has extensive experience as a Corporate Secretary in both public and private resource companies. These changes signify a strategic shift in Rise Gold’s leadership, potentially impacting its financial strategies and market operations.

