News & Insights

Stocks

Rise Gold Announces Key Leadership Changes

November 25, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rise Gold ( (TSE:RISE) ) has shared an announcement.

Rise Gold Corp. has announced the appointment of Mihai Draguleasa as Chief Financial Officer and Catherine Cox as Corporate Secretary, following the resignations of Vince Boon and Eileen Au. Draguleasa brings over 15 years of financial expertise, particularly in the mining sector, while Cox has extensive experience as a Corporate Secretary in both public and private resource companies. These changes signify a strategic shift in Rise Gold’s leadership, potentially impacting its financial strategies and market operations.

Learn more about RISE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.