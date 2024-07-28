The Rise of Crypto ETFs: How to Invest in Digital Currency Without Buying Coins

For much of crypto's existence, those interested in buying digital assets would have to do so via cryptocurrency exchanges. But now, this is beginning to change.

If you have been hesitant to dive into crypto due to what can be, at times, a technical and daunting task when navigating cryptocurrency exchanges, now might be the perfect time to explore the new spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at investors' disposal.

What are spot ETFs?

A spot ETF is a financial instrument that allows investors to gain exposure to the price movements of an underlying asset -- in this case, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- without directly owning the asset. These ETFs trade on traditional stock exchanges, and their value is directly tied to the current (or spot) price of the cryptocurrency.

One of the key differences between owning a spot ETF and owning the actual cryptocurrency is custodial responsibility. When you own a cryptocurrency, you need to manage its storage and security, which involves using digital wallets and understanding private keys. With spot ETFs, the custodial responsibility falls to the fund manager, making it easier for investors to gain exposure to the asset without worrying about the complexities of secure storage.

In many ways, you could think of spot ETFs like gold ETFs. When people buy a gold ETF, they aren't provided with actual gold coins or bullion. Rather, they own shares that track the price movement of gold.

Another important distinction is the trading hours. Cryptocurrencies can be traded 24/7, whereas spot ETFs are subject to stock exchange trading hours. This means you can only trade ETFs during market hours. These limited hours can lead to potentially missing out on significant price movements that occur outside the market's designated trading times.

Available options today

Currently, the only options for investors looking for spot crypto ETFs are Bitcoin and Ethereum. These two cryptocurrencies stand out due to their significant value and established track records, positioning them as appealing options for integration into the stock market through ETFs. Bitcoin, often referred to as digital gold, was the first cryptocurrency (created in 2009), and the first to get approval for a spot ETF. With nearly seven months of trading now under their belt, the approval of the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs has been touted as one of the most successful ETF launches in history.

More recently, nine spot Ethereum ETFs gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to start trading on July 23. As the second most valuable cryptocurrency and the backbone of the decentralized finance (DeFi) economy, Ethereum was the next best candidate for a spot ETF launch.

While limited to two cryptocurrencies, as investors become more comfortable with digital currencies and ETFs continue to prove popular, we can expect more cryptocurrencies to gain spot ETFs. The early stages of this expansion are already visible, with applications for Solana spot ETFs beginning to file in.

How to buy a spot ETF

Buying a spot ETF involves several steps and considerations, much like any other ETF investment. Here's a detailed guide on how to do it:

Start by researching the available spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Compare their fees, assets under management (AUM), and performance. ETFs with lower fees and higher AUM are generally more attractive, as they can offer better liquidity and lower costs.

To buy ETFs, you need a brokerage account. If you don't already have one, choose a brokerage that offers a wide range of ETFs, low fees, and a user-friendly platform.

If you're new to the brokerage, you'll need to provide personal information and fund the account with money from your bank. Most brokerages offer multiple funding methods, such as ACH transfers, wire transfers, and check deposits.

Once your account is funded, use the brokerage's search function to find the spot Bitcoin or Ethereum ETF you've decided to invest in. ETFs are typically identified by their ticker symbols, so knowing these can make the search easier.

Decide how many shares of the ETF you want to buy. You can place a market order, which buys the ETF at the current market price, or a limit order, which sets a maximum price you're willing to pay. Review your order carefully before submitting it.

After purchasing the ETF, monitor its performance and keep an eye on any news or developments related to cryptocurrencies and the ETF itself. Regularly reviewing your investment ensures that it aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance.

An evolving landscape

The introduction of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cryptocurrency investing. These financial instruments offer a simpler, more accessible way to gain exposure to digital currencies without dealing with the complexities of cryptocurrency exchanges and direct ownership.

By following the steps to purchase these ETFs through a brokerage account, investors can seamlessly integrate digital currencies into their investment strategies. As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature, the availability and acceptance of spot ETFs will likely expand, providing even more opportunities for investors to participate in this dynamic asset class.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $692,784!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2024

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.