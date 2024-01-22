News & Insights

US Markets
MS

Rise Baking Company's owner to explore $2.5 billion sale -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

January 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Abigail Summerville for Reuters ->

By Abigail Summerville

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The private equity firm that owns Rise Baking Company is preparing to launch a sale process for the U.S. bakery provider that could value it at around $2.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Olympus Partners has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley MS.N to run a sale process for Rise Baking, the sources said.

Rise Baking generates around $220 million in 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Morgan Stanley and Olympus declined to comment. Rise could not be reached for comment.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Rise makes breads, cookies, cakes, muffins, icings and more for North American bakeries, grocery stores and foodservice providers.

Olympus acquired Rise in 2018 from private equity firm Arbor Investments for an undisclosed amount. In 2021, it combined Rise with Brill, which was the North American bakery business of Rhone Capital-backed Baker & Baker Group. Last month, Rise expanded into the pie category when it acquired two pie facilities.

Private equity firms are active players in the food manufacturing space. Last month, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice acquired Shearer's Foods, a manufacturer of salty snacks, in a $2.85 billion dollar deal, according to sources.

(Reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((abigail.summerville@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.