Rise in AUM Balance Likely to Support Ameriprise's Q3 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP is slated to announce third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, before market open. Its quarterly revenues and earnings are expected to have risen year over year.



In the last reported quarter, AMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. An increase in revenues, and higher assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) balances acted as tailwinds. Conversely, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



Ameriprise has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average beat being 2.30%.

Q3 Estimates & Key Factors to Note for Ameriprise

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP’s management and financial advice fees (constituting more than 60% of total net revenues) is pegged at $2.75 billion, suggesting a 7% rise from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the same is $2.60 billion.



The consensus estimate for distribution fees of $553 million indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. Our estimate for the same is $519.1 million. The consensus mark for other revenues of $134 million indicates 2.3% growth. Our estimate for the same is pegged at $121.2 million.



Alternatively, the consensus estimate for net investment income of $834 million suggests a year-over-year decline of 10.7%. Our estimate for the same is pinned at $883.3 million. The consensus estimate for premiums, policy and contract charges is pegged at $374 million, indicating a fall of 8.6%. Our estimate for the same is pinned at $380.6 million.



Decent inflows are expected to have driven the company’s total AUM and AUA balance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM and AUA is pegged at $1.62 trillion, indicating a rise of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our estimate for the metric is $1.55 trillion.



While Ameriprise’s initiatives to focus on cost management have led to controlled general and administration expenses, overall costs are anticipated to have been elevated in the to-be-reported quarter due to those related to technology upgrades and hirings. Our estimate for total adjusted operating expenses is pegged at $3.27 billion.

Earnings Whispers for Ameriprise

Per our quantitative model, the chances of Ameriprise beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: Ameriprise has an Earnings ESP of +2.55%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ameriprise’s Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $9.60 per share, which indicates a rise of 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate has been unchanged over the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for total sales is pegged at $4.52 billion, which suggests a 4% year-over-year increase.

Other Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a couple of other finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



The Earnings ESP for Prosperity Bancshares PB is +0.52% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.45.



Credit Acceptance Corporation CACC is slated to report quarterly results on Oct. 30. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Credit Acceptance’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $9.61.

