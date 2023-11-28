Rise and Fall of SunPower: Can the Stock Recover?

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) is one of the oldest solar companies in the U.S., and it's had a lot of ups and downs. During the pandemic, the stock shot higher and the company put out high growth targets, but that has changed since interest rates started rising.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes through the company's history and shows why this may be one of the first solar energy companies to recover.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 25, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 26, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

