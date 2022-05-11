Rippling valued at over $11 bln after latest funding round

Adds other investors

May 11 (Reuters) - HR software firm Rippling said on Wednesday it was valued at $11.25 billion after a $250 million funding round led by venture capital firms Bedrock and Kleiner Perkins.

Existing investors including Silicon Valley's prominent incubator and startup fund Y Combinator and venture capital giant Sequoia Capital also participated in the round.

The San Francisco-based company offers services to businesses to manage their human resource and information technology operations - such as employees' onboarding and payroll management.

