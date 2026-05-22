Ripple's New Stablecoin Could Change How the World Moves Money

Key Points

Ripple USD could cannibalize XRP as the top bridge currency for the XRP Ledger.

Ripple USD’s stability makes it more useful than XRP.

10 stocks we like better than Ripple USD ›

Ripple, a fintech company specializing in blockchain-based money transfers, is often associated with the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) token. However, several of Ripple's founders and other developers launched XRP in 2012, before Ripple (then known as OpenCoin) was founded.

Ripple subsequently used XRP as a "bridge currency" to accelerate fiat transactions on its platform. By converting both fiat currencies to XRP before swapping them, Ripple processed cross-border money transfers faster and more cheaply than conventional SWIFT transfers. XRP's supporters expect a growing number of money transfers, along with Ripple's evolution from a digital payments platform into a full digital bank, to make the token more valuable.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But in 2024, Ripple launched its own stablecoin, Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD), which was pegged to the U.S. dollar. Let's see why this stablecoin could change how the world moves money, and why it could represent an existential threat to XRP.

What are the differences between Ripple USD and XRP?

XRP is a volatile token. Over the past 52 weeks, it's swung between a high of $3.65 and a low of $1.13. It traded below $1 for most of 2022, 2023, and 2024.

That volatility can be attributed to the SEC's 2020 lawsuit against Ripple, which alleges the company illegally sold its XRP holdings as unlicensed securities to fund its expansion. That lawsuit caused Ripple to lose its top customers and the top crypto exchanges to delist XRP.

That lawsuit ended in 2025 with a lighter-than-expected fine for Ripple and a ruling that XRP wasn't an unlicensed security when sold to retail investors. XRP's price recovered as crypto exchanges relisted the token and crypto firms launched the first XRP spot price ETFs. That was good news for XRP, but its volatility made it unreliable for consistent cross-border transfers.

Ripple USD is much more reliable as a bridge currency because it's pegged to the U.S. dollar. Every token is an "IOU" issued by an individual gateway (such as Bitstamp or GateHub) on the XRP Ledger. Those gateways back the "IOUs" with U.S. dollars from their own bank accounts.

Ripple's USD gateways essentially act as "banks" that issue their own digital U.S. dollars, which are far less volatile than XRP. Therefore, Ripple USD could easily cannibalize a large portion of the ledger's cross-border transfers that previously relied on XRP.

Ripple USD, like other stablecoins, could also be an attractive way for people in countries facing currency devaluation to preserve their savings without buying actual U.S. dollars. They can also be staked (locked up) on third-party platforms to earn yields higher than those of savings accounts.

Ripple USD won't attract as much attention from short-term traders as XRP, but it could be much more important for cross-border transfers. This stablecoin isn't fully decentralized like XRP, since it's pegged to the U.S. dollar, but it could have more real-world applications.

Should you buy stock in Ripple USD right now?

Before you buy stock in Ripple USD, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ripple USD wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,714!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.