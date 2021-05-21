Ripple (XRP) News for Friday: 5 Top Headlines on SEC Hearing Day

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) news continues to be a hot topic among crypto traders as it dukes it out with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in an ongoing legal battle.

Interest in Ripple news today comes from a recent hearing between it and the SEC. Let’s take a look at that and other recent news crypto lovers need to know about XRP.

Judge Allows SEC to Seek Info on Ripple’s Overseas XRP Transactions

“Sarah Netburn, the judge presiding over the legal case involving Ripple, has rejected the firm’s motion to dismiss the SEC’s requests with foreign regulators over XRP transactions.” —

Vishal Chawla, Crypto Briefing

Sec V. Ripple Settlement Feasible In Next Two Weeks, Said Top Laywer

“Attorney Jeremy Hogan, a lawyer who has been covering the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit from the beginning, has predicted that if the new SEC Chair, Gary Gensler, chooses to settle with Ripple, that should happen within the next two weeks.” — Rick Steves, Finance Feeds

We Need A Ripple Test To Stop The SEC’s Overreach On Cryptocurrency

“The regulatory future of cryptocurrency seems destined to be decided by the courts, thanks to an ill-conceived lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If Ripple’s arguments prevail in the Southern District of New York and on appeal, this case could give the Supreme Court a chance to review the 1946 Howey decision which set a standard for what constitutes a security.” — Roslyn Layton, Forbes

Ripple (XRP) News: The New Bank Partnership XRP Investors Should Know About

“This agreement is for a remittance corridor with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This will have it working with LuLu International Exchange to provide services to Egyptians working in the UAE.” — William White, InvestorPlace

Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Where Will XRP Go After the Crypto Crash?

“The case, set to resume at the end of the week, is looking like it will end in favor of Ripple. And, on top of the prospective court victory, Ripple is continuing to make business moves to keep its head above water in the current crypto riptide.” — Brenden Rearick, InvestorPlace

XRP is down 11.9% over a 24-hour period on Friday afternoon. However, the crypto is still up 371% since the start of the year.

