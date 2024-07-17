Ripple (XRP) Investors Just Got Some Bullish News

The XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) cryptocurrency, commonly known as Ripple, is earning some fresh respect on Wall Street. I mean that proverbially, of course. The new sign of respect actually comes from the financial district in Chicago.

On July 11, CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) and CF Benchmarks announced two new cryptocurrency reference rates and real-time indexes for Ripple and Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP), beginning on July 29. This development highlights the growing integration of digital assets into mainstream financial markets and underscores their increasing importance in the financial market. It's also a direct vote of confidence in Ripple and ICP by some very traditional voices in the investing culture.

Impact on Ripple and ICP

The introduction of reference rates and real-time price indexes for Ripple and ICP is a significant step for these cryptocurrencies.

The new pricing services don't come from some shady outfit in a dank alley. Formerly known as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, CME has provided prices and financial derivatives for various commodities since 1898. It is still the gold standard of derivatives marketplaces, renowned for its rigorous standards and reliability.

These benchmarks provide transparent and reliable pricing data, enhancing the credibility and utility of Ripple and ICP in the eyes of institutional investors. The pricing standards of crude oil, soybeans, and physical gold are now available for Ripple and a few other cryptocurrencies.

For Ripple, this move could lead to its increased adoption in financial applications and remittance services. Its speedy execution and low transaction costs offer a competitive advantage with the support of a respected data source for current prices. The CME Group's global services are particularly interesting for Ripple, whose main reason for being is to allow efficient transfer of money across international borders. With standardized pricing, financial institutions might find it easier to integrate Ripple into their systems, potentially driving up its value and market presence.

Similarly, ICP stands to benefit from this development by gaining greater visibility and trust among investors. Known for its ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet, ICP's inclusion in CME Group's suite of reference rates could attract more institutional interest and investment, facilitating its growth and the realization of its vision.

Digital assets: A standard fare on Wall Street

The launch of these new benchmarks is part of a broader trend of digital assets becoming more entrenched in traditional financial markets. Before the addition of ICP and Ripple, CME Group offers pricing data for 24 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

CME's crypto list is a curated, hand-picked selection of quality names. You won't find meme coins like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin here, for example. Every coin and token with CME pricing and derivatives has at least one (and, more often, a plethora of) robust use cases. Ripple's international payment functions are more than enough to qualify it for inclusion.

The CME's growing coverage of cryptocurrencies suggests a maturing market where digital assets are no longer seen as fringe investments. Instead, they are treated as potentially integral components of diversified portfolios.

Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group's Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, emphasized the importance of these benchmarks in providing clear and transparent prices. This transparency is crucial for market participants to accurately value portfolios and create structured products, reducing the perceived risk of investing in cryptocurrencies.

"These new benchmarks are designed to provide clear and transparent pricing data to a broad range of market participants, allowing them to more accurately value portfolios or create structured products," Vicioso said in a prepared statement.

A milestone for digital assets

The upcoming launch of Ripple and ICP reference rates and real-time indexes by CME Group and CF Benchmarks marks a pivotal moment for these cryptocurrencies and the broader digital asset market. As digital assets continue to gain acceptance on Wall Street, investors can expect more reliable and transparent data, further integrating cryptocurrencies into the global financial ecosystem.

Investors in these particular cryptocurrencies should applaud the boosted legitimacy Ripple and ICP should gain from their inclusion in the CME Group services. Having access to these serious financial tools certainly can't hurt Ripple investors and may help a lot in the long run.

Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple (XRP). The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple (XRP). The Motley Fool recommends CME Group and Internet Computer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.