Ripple (XRP): 14 Things to Know About the Ripple Lawsuit as XRP Plunges

Ripple (CCC:XRP) is taking a beating on Wednesday following news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is suing it.

Here’s everything that investors need to know about the Ripple lawsuit.

The SEC is going after the company for allegedly offering securities instead of a cryptocurrency.

This has it targeting Ripple, as well as its CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen.

The SEC argues that XRP should be treated in the same way that shares of a public company are.

Ripple is arguing against this claim by stating that XRP has been identified as a currency in the past.

It says that this shows it isn’t subject to the same regulations that a security has to meet.

The company has been toying around with the idea of moving its headquarters overseas.

It would do so to avoid further regulation issues in the U.S.

XRP is a cryptocurrency in the same vein as bitcoin (CCC: BTC ) or Ethereum (CCC: ETC ).

(CCC: ) or (CCC: ). However, one major difference is that it’s sold by Ripple in segments at select periods of time.

That’s much different than the typical mining method that other cryptocurrencies use.

Ripple has also been looking for ways to draw in new users, such as airdrops through Flare Network.

This also works to further decentralize the cryptocurrency and help cut out the middle man.

The bad news for Ripple comes as cryptocurrencies gain extra attention.

That includes bitcoin reaching all-time highs and crypto exchange Coinbase filing for an initial public offering (IPO).

XRP was down 31.9% as of Wednesday morning.

