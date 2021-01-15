Ripple Tech to Power New Malaysia-Bangladesh Remittance Corridor

Ripple has inked a deal with a Malaysian money transfer business and Bangladesh’s largest mobile financial services provider to enable a remittance corridor between the two countries.

According to an announcement Tuesday, Malaysia’s Mobile Money and Bangladesh’s bKash will leverage Ripple’s global payments network, RippleNet, for wallet-to-wallet transactions.

“This partnership will … contribute further to our national economy by encouraging inward foreign remittance flow through legal channels,” said bKash CEO Kamal Quadir.

Related: Kraken to Halt XRP Trading for US Residents

Under the purview of Bangladesh’s central bank, Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) will function as the domestic banking partner to undertake remittance settlements.

While MobileMoney represents a small fraction of Malaysia’s mobile payments, bKash boasts a user base exceeding 45 million. The company currently captures a large portion of the country’s remittance flows, the third-largest in South Asia.

See also: UAE Bank Opens Bangladesh Remittance Corridor Using Ripple’s Blockchain Tech

“Last year, Bangladesh remittances reached an all-time high of 18.2 billion U.S. dollars with the majority of these remittances coming from Malaysia, Middle Eastern countries and the U.S.,” said Mutual Bank CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman.

Related: Grayscale Investments Begins Dissolution of XRP Trust Citing Ripple SEC Suit

The partners do not seem deterred by Ripple’s legal troubles in the U.S. The company is being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the claim it violated federal securities laws by selling the XRP cryptocurrency to retail consumers.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.