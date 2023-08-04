Ripple-SEC Court Ruling: Implications for the Crypto Industry and Investors

In early July, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued its long-anticipated opinion ruling in SEC v. Ripple Labs. They provided a split decision, granting and denying different aspects of each of the parties' motions, and specifically found that XRP, the primary digital token at issue in the matter, "is not in and of itself a 'contract, transaction [,] or scheme' that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract."

This finding is distinctly important not only for the Ripple defendants, but also to the larger digital assets industry, as the SEC has long taken the position that all tokens (excluding bitcoin) are, in and of themselves, investment contract securities. The ruling that XRP is not a "contract" and that it depends on the circumstances creates a new set of ambiguities.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called the Torres ruling "an unequivocal win for Ripple and for crypto in the U.S." Garlinghouse separately picked at the SEC's attempts to be the lead regulator of digital assets. "The SEC created this mess by proclaiming it was the cop on the crypto beat when it had no legal jurisdiction," he tweeted. “We all know legislation – not more regulation by enforcement – is the only way forward to provide clear rules and protect retail."

The ruling was cheered by the cryptocurrency community and particularly by exchanges, which feel the outcome will help create some more regulatory clarity. Coinbase is one such exchange, which was sued in June by the SEC on charges of operating an unregistered exchange and broker. The latest Ripple-SEC court opinion has given confidence to Coinbase in its case against the SEC.

“For exchanges, for tokens that are listed on exchanges, for regular investors, there’s no question that this ruling strikes a blow to the idea that somehow securities are being traded when people go onto exchanges and trade the assets,” Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, told CNBC. “I think we will win. Now, I thought we would win before this decision. We think this decision has only further strengthened the case,” he added.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has a different view on the ruling. A week after the ruling, in a filing against Terraform Labs and former Terra-Luna CEO, Do Kwon, the SEC referenced the Ripple Labs ruling and highlighted a host of issues it holds against the court’s recent decision on XRP.

“Contrary to [Ripple's] assertions, much of the Ripple ruling supports the SEC’s claims in this case and rejects arguments [Ripple] has raised here. However, with respect to the Programmatic and other sales, the SEC respectfully avers that Ripple conflicts with and adds baseless requirements to Howey and its progeny,” the SEC stated, adding: “Respectfully, those portions of Ripple were wrongly decided, and this Court should not follow them. SEC staff is considering the various available avenues for further review and intends to recommend that the SEC seek such review.”

Some portions of the ruling supported the SEC claims and on those which did not, SEC might potentially appeal. If so, the case might be headed to trial and the legal battle might drag on, putting additional pressure on the cryptocurrency space. So, who really won here?

It appears that the split decision in the Ripple ruling created more confusion and ambiguity rather than the clarity that the crypto industry and investors have been hoping for. Is there a way to resolve this confusion and gain clarity? What are the plausible solutions? Before we answer these questions, let’s first understand the nuances of the ruling and its implications on investors, both retail and institutional, as well as the crypto industry.

Ripple Labs Ruling

Although the parties disagreed on many aspects of the factual record in their briefing, they agreed on the types of XRP distribution transactions:

Direct sale to institutional investors (Institutional Sales) Algorithmic sales of XRP on digital asset trading platforms (Programmatic Sales) XRP distributions to Ripple employees and third parties (Other Distributions)

Each of these transactions occurred without the defendants (Ripple) filing any registration statements.

Institutional Sales

The court determined that Institutional Sales, where sophisticated individuals and entities purchased XRP directly from Ripple via written contracts, are considered securities. The main reasoning is that institutional investors were more likely to be aware of XRP’s securities-like traits when being pitched by Ripple back then.

Programmatic Sales

Unlike Institutional Sales, where institutional investors knowingly purchased XRP directly from Ripple through written contracts, Programmatic Sales occurred on crypto exchanges in blind bid/ask transactions, and buyers could not know that their payments were going directly to Ripple to fund its operations and therefore do not fall under the Howey test. Furthermore the Programmatic Sales constituted less than 1% of global XRP trading volume, so most purchasers of XRP on exchanges were not investing directly in Ripple at all.

Therefore, XRP Programmatic Sales are not considered securities. It should be noted that if the percentage of Programmatic Sales were more significant, these transactions might have been considered securities.

Other Distributions

Distributions to Employees and Other Third Parties

Other Distributions by Ripple, including distributions to employees as a form of compensation and distributions to third parties as compensation for services, are not considered securities. The main reason is that both employees and third parties did not “pay money or ‘some tangible and definable consideration’ to Ripple” in exchange for receiving XRP. Rather, Ripple paid XRP to its employees and third-party developers for providing services to Ripple.

Offers and Sales of XRP by Garlinghouse and Larsen

The sales of XRP by Garlinghouse and Larsen on crypto exchanges are not considered securities transactions. Like in the case of Programmatic Sales, buyers in these transactions did not know the identity of the seller. Both Ripple and the SEC would have reason to view this outcome as a potential win, as it gives credence to the security-or-not debate on either side.

The implications

The crypto industry's claims of victory might be a bit overstated. There are a few aspects of the ruling that could limit the impact many have read into the opinion and in particular, the implications of the ruling, on the following areas:

Secondary markets (i.e., exchanges) and other tokens

SEC regulation by enforcement policy and position

Retail investors

Institutional investors

We'll take a look at these four points one by one:

Secondary markets and other tokens

Some are taking this decision to mean Coinbase and others accused of listing potential securities to be in the clear, at least when it comes to the public buying on their exchanges.

Judge Torres expressly declined to expand her opinion to secondary market sales (i.e., exchanges) of XRP or other tokens, essentially saying that it depends on the circumstances and the economic reality of a specific transaction. It is expected, though, that digital asset exchanges might be able to leverage several aspects of this opinion for their benefit – most notably extending the Programmatic Sales analysis to argue there are no securities transactions at issue and thus they can't be considered unregistered exchanges. However, the ruling here does not resolve this question fully.

SEC regulation by enforcement policy and position

The SEC now has the benefit of Judge Torres's opinion, meaning the agency's likely will adapt it to the extent it pursues similar theories going forward. For example, the SEC may develop and advance more robust evidence of consideration of employees’ compensation with tokens as securities – potentially the SEC might analogize tokens offered to employees to stock options. Likewise, it may develop more concrete through lines between secondary market purchases and the "promises and offers made to investors" – plausibly the SEC could claim that this should be no different than the expectations an investor has when investing in a publicly traded company.

Given the SEC's explicit and aggressive enforcement stance regarding tokens as securities, it’s unlikely that the SEC would retreat from the positions it has staked out. Days after the ruling, the SEC hit a blockchain security company with charges of alleged violations going back six years. The SEC charged Quantstamp with conducting an unregistered initial coin offering (ICO) of crypto securities in 2017. Quantstamp agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, paying nearly $2.5 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest in addition to a $1 million civil penalty.

In early August, the SEC charged Hex Founder, Richard Heart, with conducting unregistered offerings of crypto asset securities that raised more than $1 billion and of defrauding investors of $12 million to buy, among other things, a 555-carat black diamond.

Retail Investors

The decision was based on how well retail investors understood crypto years ago, during the period that ended in 2020. At that time, Bitcoin was worth a fraction of what it is now, and regulators were only beginning to form opinions about crypto, something that has plainly changed. Could the SEC address the court's issue by making sure what counts as a security is clear to the public going forward?

For the past few years, Gensler has made his position very clear: all tokens but Bitcoin falls within the jurisdiction of the SEC. No other regulator or legislator has been as consistent and vocal about digital assets; thus, the perceived public notion might be that tokens are securities.

Institutional Investors

Many successful crypto projects these days rely on early sales of their tokens to institutional investors and venture capitalists (VC) prior to their public launch to get off the ground, often pre-registering those efforts with regulators to avoid any potential repercussions.

Many on the SEC’s list of possible securities had conducted these types of arrangements, and the SEC cited those examples as reasons the tokens should fall under its jurisdiction. With this ruling, that type of pre-funding might be done for, unless VCs are amenable to buying on the open market when prices are subject to the same volatility as everyone else.

What would that mean for funding future projects? Will institutional investors and VC continue to fund knowing that they are investing in securities? And how would that impact the continued innovation for Web3, especially with new projects? The answers to these questions are yet to be determined.

How can we gain more clarity? What are the solutions?

Unlike most developed countries, the U.S. has not developed a comprehensive framework for the crypto industry. Instead, the nascent industry is governed by opaque administrative guidelines and unclear rules.

Late July, Bank of America published a research report emphasizing that while the digital asset industry welcomed the decision of the Ripple case, the “implications of the rulings are difficult to determine.” The bank calls for a comprehensive regulatory framework, stating that establishing such a framework is crucial for mainstream adoption of digital assets and institutional engagement.

Legislation would be the best route to gain clarity.

A week after the ruling, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion introduced the Financial Innovation and Technology (FIT) for the 21st Century Act to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. The bill addresses the sales of such assets as part of an investment contract on an exchange, or those distributed via airdrops. It crucially fills the regulatory void for the digital asset spot market that the SEC does not oversee.

“The FIT for the 21st Century Act is the legislative solution we need to ensure both crypto-native and traditional finance companies can responsibly innovate in this market while establishing consumer protections that do not currently exist,” the announcement reads.

Under this bill, a digital asset subject to a securities offering must comply with securities laws until the blockchain network supporting the digital asset becomes decentralized and is certified by the SEC. After decentralization, the digital asset can be traded as a digital commodity on a digital commodity exchange. Additionally, recipients of earned or airdropped digital assets can trade them as digital commodities.

Defining “decentralization” might be challenging. The Bank of France, which issued a discussion paper called "Decentralized or disintermediated finance: what regulatory response," contained 38 questions and asked for responses from the public, has been struggling with the definition of “decentralization” and when a project becomes “decentralized.”

Although there might be challenges, this suggested bill might be a good start for gaining clarity. The Ripple-SEC ruling generated more uncertainty and confusion, rather than the clarity the industry hoped for. More clarity on digital assets regulations is needed – and sooner rather than later. It is vital that the U.S. legislators follow a more proactive approach, and the FIT Act might be a good place to start.

