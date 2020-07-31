Ripple Says XRP Lawsuit Based on ‘Unsupported Leaps of Logic’
The lead plaintiff in an ongoing class-action lawsuit accusing Ripple of securities fraud has not demonstrated that statements made by CEO Brad Garlinghouse in 2017 are false, Ripple claims in court documents filed Wednesday.
- The document (see in full below), filed at the Northern California District Court, comes in response to accusations that Ripple failed to register XRP as a security with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and used deceitful tactics to defraud investors leading to false inflation in XRPâs price.
- Rippleâs legal team said lead plaintiff Bradley Sostackâs allegations relating to Rippleâs purported misrepresentations about XRP were based on âunsupported leaps of logic.â
- Sostack has not been able to explain why the alleged statements made by Garlinghouse are false, they claim.
- Rippleâs team also took aim at Sostackâs âartful pleadingâ saying he âstudiously avoids absolutesâ in his allegations.
- The class-action lawsuit was originally filed against Ripple and Garlinghouse in May 2018.
- As one example in the original complaint, plaintiffs allege Garlinghouse hadÂ statedÂ on Dec. 14, 2017, he was âvery, very long XRP as a percentage of my personal balance sheet.â
- Around the same time, Garlinghouse is claimed to have sold 67 million XRP (worth around $16.4 million at press time). This is a misrepresentation, plaintiffs argue, coming at the time he said he was long on the cryptocurrency.
- Ripple filed a motion to dismiss the suit in part in June, asking the court to dismiss all three counts of fraud without leave to amend.
- A month later, Sostack filed an opposition to the motion, saying the suit had met the demands of U.S. fraud law having identified âover a dozen false or misleading statements made by RippleÂ and its CEO.â
See Rippleâs filing in full below:
Related Stories
- KeeperDAO Raises Seven-Figure Seed Investment From Polychain, Three Arrows
- Twitter Says âPhone Spear Phishingâ Let Hackers Gain Employee Credentials
- SEC Wants to Start Scrutinizing Binance Chain Transactions
- Bank of England Building Payments Network to Support a Potential Digital Pound
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.