Ripple News: Zakinov v Ripple Court Hearing in Focus

Key Insights:

XRP rallied 6.03% on Wednesday, ending the session at $0.6011.

SEC approval of the first batch of BTC-spot ETFs fueled a broad-based crypto rally.

On Thursday, the focus will be on fund inflows into BTC-spot ETFs, SEC v crypto case-related news, and Zakinov v Ripple.

The Wednesday Overview

On Wednesday, XRP rallied 6.03%. Reversing a 1.90% loss from Tuesday, XRP ended the session at $0.6011.

BTC-Spot ETF Approvals Deliver a Broad-Based Crypto Rally

On Wednesday, the SEC approved the first batch of BTC-spot ETFs, a watershed moment for the crypto market. The crypto community reacted to the news of the approvals. Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty shared a post from SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, saying,

“Comm. Peirce is *spot* on. This long overdue approval comes only because the courts checked an out-of-control regulator. Gensler’s battle royal against crypto has turned the SEC into a caricature not to be trusted by the public, policy makers or judges.”

Commissioner Peirce released a statement after the approval of the Spot-BTC ETFs. The statement highlighted the shortcomings of the SEC, stating,

“We squandered a decade of opportunities to do our job. If we had applied the standard we use for other commodity-based ETPs, we could have approved these products years ago., but we refused to do so until a court called our bluff.”

The approval of the BTC-spot ETFs could pave the way for altcoin-spot ETFs. Recently, Grayscale included XRP in its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), suggesting a possible launch of an XRP-spot ETF. However, the SEC v Ripple case and an appeal against the Programmatic Sales ruling may influence the timing of an XRP-spot ETF launch.

Another curveball for XRP and the broader market is the Zakinov v Ripple case.

Zakinov v Ripple Zoom Court Hearing

The plaintiffs allege Ripple sold XRP as an unregistered security. On Thursday, January 11, the media and crypto community can join a Zoom court session. The outcome of the Zakinov v Ripple case could influence SEC plans to appeal the Programmatic Sales ruling.

A ruling in favor of the plaintiffs could give the SEC a solid footing after the Terraform Labs ruling. In December, Judge Rakoff ruled that TerraUSD and LUNA are securities.

XRP price sensitivity to case-related news and regulatory activity continues to limit the upside. Significantly, XRP struck a July 13 high of $0.9327 before retreating on the threat of an SEC appeal.

XRP Price Action

Daily Chart

XRPUSD 110124 Weekly Chart

XRP remained below the 50-day EMA while sitting above the 200-day EMA, sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

An XRP break above the 50-day EMA would support a move toward the $0.6354 resistance level.

On Thursday, the focus will be on the Zakinov v Ripple hearing, BTC-spot ETF-related news, and SEC v crypto case-related updates.

However, a fall through the $0.5835 support level would give the bears a run at the 200-day EMA.

The 14-day RSI reading, 48.81, suggests an XRP fall to the $0.5470 support level before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

XRPUSD 110124 Daily Chart

On the 4-hourly, XRP held above the 50-day EMA while sitting below the 200-day EMA, sending bullish near-term but bearish longer-term price signals.

An XRP break above the 200-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the $0.6354 resistance level.

However, a fall through the $0.5835 support level and the 50-day EMA would bring the $0.5470 support level into play.

The 4-hourly RSI, with a reading of 63.68, indicates an XRP break above the 200-day EMA before entering overbought territory.

XRPUSD 110124 4-Hourly Chart

