Ripple News: XRP Surges on Hopes of Exchange Re-Listings

Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) is seeing its price increase on Monday following an update for the ongoing lawsuit against it from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs was responsible for a drop in the price of the cryptocurrency. This lawsuit alleged that the crypto was a form of unregistered securities. This also saw it removed from many cryptocurrency exchanges.

However, recent statements are reigniting home in crypto investors that Ripple will make its way back to exchanges. This comes after Ripple Labs’ attorney Jeremy Hogan revealed that a statement from Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn indicates that XRP investors outside of Ripple Labs aren’t trading illegal securities.

So what does that mean for investors in XRP? To put it simply, those comments suggest that cryptocurrency exchanges can start listing XRP tokens again without worry of legal action from the SEC. That, in turn, is why XRP is up today as investors believe exchanges will allow the crypto back.

Here’s the quote from Hogan about the judge’s comment.

“That means that the exchanges that delisted XRP two months ago were not and would not be violating securities laws if they relisted XRP for sale and began to sell it again.”

XRP was up 15.9% as of Monday afternoon and is still up 160.6% since the start of the year despite the lawsuit news.

