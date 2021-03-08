Cryptocurrencies

Ripple, MoneyGram to ‘Wind Down’ Partnership

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Ripple Labs said it and MoneyGram have decided to wind down their partnership agreement.

  • This ends an agreement the two companies had put on hold in February.
  • Under terms of the agreement that was put on hold and is now ending, Ripple had been paying MoneyGram to use the XRP token in international settlement since 2019 and first engaging in a pilot agreement with the service in 2018. Since then, MoneyGram had netted $61.5 million in “market development fees” from Ripple.
  • Shares of MoneyGram dropped in after-hours trading, down 7%.
  • The agreement was put on hold after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ripple saying XRP is an unregistered security in violation of U.S. investments law. Ripple is fighting those assertions.
  • Ripple said the two sides are “committed” to revisiting their relationship in the future.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular